Breitbart News Tonight: The Children’s Crusade Walkout

On Wednesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Breitbart News’s Dr. Susan Berry will join the show to discuss the politicizing of our children’s education, as school officials today help facilitate student walkouts for gun control across the nation.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins will also discuss student walkouts for gun control, including celebrities hyping the demonstrations.

Breitbart News Finance Editor John Carney will discuss President Donald Trump’s selection of CNBC’s Larry Kudlow as his new top economic adviser.

Breitbart Texas Editor Brandon Darby will discuss why the U.S. State Department is failing in its efforts to combat the Mexican cartels.

Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific).