Breitbart News Tonight: Fatal Infrastructure; Schweizer’s ‘Hidden Empires’; California Appoints Illegal Alien to State Office

On Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Breitbart Editor Jeff Poor will join the show to discuss the Florida bridge failure, in which several people were killed.

Craig Stevens, spokesman for Grow America’s Infrastructure Now (GAIN) and former senior adviser to Energy Secretary Sam Bodman, will also discuss the Florida bridge collapse.

Gordon Chang, author and Daily Beast columnist, will examine revelations in Peter’s Schweizer’s new book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

David P. Goldman, economist, author, and Asia Times columnist who writes under the pen name “Spengler,” will discuss the latest developments in China’s One Belt, One Road plan in Eurasia and the state of America’s infrastructure and economy in answering the challenge posed by China.

Tim Donnelly, former California state assemblyman, author, and frequent Breitbart contributor, will talk about California’s appointment of an illegal alien to state office, Kate Steinle’s illegal alien killer suing the federal government, and how the Oakland mayor warned businesses with illegal alien employees before and ICE raid.

