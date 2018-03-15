Exclusive — Dave Brat: Larry Kudlow ‘Is Going to Be a Breath of Fresh Air’ in the White House

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Breitbart News Daily on Thursday that newly tapped National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow “is going to be a breath of fresh air” in the White House.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he picked former Ronald Reagan economist and longtime CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow as his chief economic adviser and director of the National Economic Council.

“Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Congressman Brat told Breitbart News Daily, “On Kudlow, this guy is going to be phenomenal. I think he’s super. He goes back to the Reagan era. He ran the OMB, the Office of Management and Budget. He’s a total free-marketeer. He’s familiar with everything: Reagan politics, free-market economics, Wall Street, TV host, and everybody likes him. Democrats like him. Republicans like him. But he doesn’t shrink back from his message.”

Brat continued, “He knows better than anyone that the performance coming out of free-markets and letting individuals alone and not encumbering them with unending regulations is going to serve us all better in short and the long run. He put together the tax bill way back when, and now, he’s got a slot in the there. He’s going to be a total breath of fresh air.”

Breitbart News Daily host Amanda House then asked Rep. Brat why Congress cannot pass any significant gun legislation, such as national reciprocity. Brat blames the Senate.

Brat explained why the Senate cannot pass any significant legislation: “We passed that a couple months ago. The Senate is the issue on everything. The Senate bombed on health care. The Senate bombs on everything. That’s where everything goes to die. We could if we use budget reconciliation and pass something with 51 votes, but this year, I don’t know if people know, but the Senate did not put that in the budget; we gave up our only ability to pass legislation as Republicans. So we gave up budget reconciliation unilaterally.”

“The Republicans gave up power for no reason,” the Virginia Republican added.

Congressman Brat then discussed the upcoming 2018 midterms and charged that Republicans need to focus on core issues to win.

Brat suggested, “We have to get back to our basic issues. They will lose on the basic issues. Obamacare is still the law of the land. The promise was that you can keep your doctor [and that] prices will stay down. None of that was true. We need to get back to our pillars.”

“The Democrats are going to kick in with the politics of personal destruction. It’s just name-calling,” Brat stated.

