Breitbart News Tonight: Special Guest Peter Schweizer on ‘Secret Empires’

On Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Special guest Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute, Breitbart News Editor-at-Large, and author of Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, will join the show to discuss revelations in his latest book regarding political corruption. Secret Empires is hits bookstands tomorrow.

Also slated for discussion is the implosion at Facebook, as the tech giant comes under increase scrutiny from all sides.

They’ll also discuss President Trump’s comments regarding opioid addiction and drug trafficking during a New Hampshire speech.

