Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder and national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots, said on Sunday that her organization is asking people to complete a survey on it website focused on last week’s National School Walkout to help them develop the tools young people need to deal with more protests planned in the coming weeks.

“I want to do what I can to help make sure we connect these kids together and give them the support they need to withstand the pressure that they are facing inside their schools from administrators and teachers and then also from fellow students,” Martin told Breitbart News Sunday, hosted by Washington political editor Matt Boyle and deputy political editor Amanda House on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

She said many parents across the country were caught off guard by the event, which was promoted as a way to honor the 17 people who were shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month allegedly by a former student with a history of mental health issues.

The walkout was, in fact, organized and funded by the same left-wing groups behind the Women’s March, including Planned Parenthood and the George Soros-funded moveon.org, and morphed into an anti-Trump, anti-National Rifle Association, “gun control” protest that spilled out of schools into the streets.

“The left is clearly organizing the kids [by those] who want to take away our rights, and I just want to make sure that those who want to stand up for our rights in a very hostile environment have the support they need,” Martin said.

One of the questions on the survey asked about whether respondents were aware of another nationwide walkout planned for April 20.

Martin said that some 60 percent of the people taking the survey said they were not aware.

Martin told Breitbart News Sunday that, as a mother of teenagers, she wants to be vigilant about not doing what the left is doing, which she referred as the “egregious” way it is using students to advance its political agenda.

“I just want to be able to help them organize and find out what they think would be the best way to do this in their schools and see if we can get consensus among them and then give them the tools to be able to do that,” Martin said.

Martin said the left is extremely organized in its efforts to use students, teachers, and even administrators and that those who support the Second Amendment and citizens’ right to bear arms need to step up.

“Please take the survey,” Martin said. “Share it with everyone you know who has school-age children or school-age grandchildren, and if they are a student or a teacher, share it with them and ask them to fill it out so we can help connect them.”

“If we know how to organize people around this country … we can give them the tools to stand and speak for themselves,” Martin said.

According to the radical Indivisible website, another walkout is planned on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

You can find the Tea Party Patriots survey here.

