Exclusive — Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is ‘Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin praised Breitbart News’s coverage of Facebook management’s political machinations, offering her comments during a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM host Rebecca Mansour on Breitbart News Tonight.

Palin declared, “The reason that I did want to call was to thank Breitbart for covering so fully and so intelligently this whole Facebook stuff and to also explain it to people.”

Palin also said, “I feel that with things like today, with Facebook, such a liberal group of people who are trying to control and regulate and make sure that we the people don’t get back in control of our government.”

Palin speculated that growing public awareness of Facebook’s left-wing operations may energize conservatives. She stated, “I think people are more and more fed up with that, and they’re thankful to see proof of what they have felt is going on, and I think that creates a momentum on the common sense conservative side of things, and that momentum can carry the 2018 elections, victorious on our side. I feel that there are more of us than there are of them.”

Palin added, “It’s going to come down to who wants it more. Who will be more motivated to get out there and have their voice heard via their vote? Do we the people want to get back in control of government or not? It’s who wants it most.”

Palin deduced that many conservatives are less politically involved than their left-wing contemporaries. She remarked, “What I do see is, though, the reality is, our side, so many good and hard-working businessmen and women and parents and families just doing their own thing — living, building a good life for themselves and their families. They’re busy, and they’re not obsessed with current events and politics as we are.”

Palin continued, “I see, too often, I guess it is a lack of direction, and I say it with all due respect because I don’t blame them as a lot of people in my family are in the same boat. They’re busy, and they’re productive, so a lot of people are not knowing what action they could or should take to make the difference. It’s easy for me to say, ‘You’ve got to get out there and be an activist and make sure that you’re helping our president, and get we the people back in control of our government.’ But people don’t know how to do it.”

Palin said she directs people to Breitbart News’s content as a starting point for becoming more politically aware and involved. She added, “What I do is try to turn people on to sites like Breitbart, people who are writing and publishing the truth so that people will get educated. You kind of can’t blame productive members of society, conservatives, who are kind of confused and perplexed as to what we do to take this government back.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that his company deploys “absolutely no bias” in its operations.

Last week, Zuckerberg said Facebook plans to combat “fake news,” “hate speech,” and “misinformation.”

