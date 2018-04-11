Exclusive– Sarah Palin on Syria: Why Should We ‘Sacrifice Even One of Our Sons or Daughters?’

“Why in the world we would be willing to sacrifice even one of our sons or daughters who will be sent over [to Syria]?” asked Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM host Rebecca Mansour for Breitbart News Tonight.

“It really makes me nervous that there seems to be some enthusiasm for the U.S. to interject ourselves again in a foreign country’s battles when no one has articulated yet what our interest is there,” Palin said. “We should have learned our lesson with Iraq and Afghanistan. I look at it as the blood, the sweat, the toil that has been spent on our end when you can’t really see what the gain is in a lot of respects. We just can’t allow ourselves get back in that mode with Syria.”

Palin warned of advocacy for military operations in Syria rooted in financial self-interest. She stated, “I hate to say it, but a lot of the talk that’s enthusiastic about war, unfortunately, comes from people with strong ties to defense contractors and have strong ties to those who ultimately can make money on the operations. So often you got to follow the money and that leads you to what the root is of some of these arguments.”

Palin called for an articulation of the American national interest in Syria prior to any military operations within the Levantine state:

So those making this point that we need to insert our power and get in there and get rid of Assad, I’m not comfortable with it and American citizens should not be comfortable with this until there is very focused articulated reasons provided to us and Congress — and Congress need to be a part of this, too, not just the administration — until we find out what the heck we would be doing there. There has to be avoidance of the short-sighted decision-making.

Palin continued, “Until we are given the reasons why it’s in America’s best interests, why in the world we would be willing to sacrifice even one of our sons or daughters who will be sent over there? It’s like that old saying, the old men call war, and they send the young men to go fight them. No. I see what war does to an individual, to a family. I guess there’s a lot of humanity that I’m considering at this point.”

Palin added, “Yeah, America is the strongest fighting power on the globe — and we should be — but being prepared with that, being the strongest, should create an environment of peace. That’s what Reagan used to preach.”

On Monday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson similarly questioned the wisdom of calls to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Also on Monday, Pat Buchanan dubbed Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John McCain (R-AZ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) — advocates of toppling Assad — as members of “the war party.”

