Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) joined SiriusXM hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on Thursday’s Breitbart News Tonight to call on the Justice Department (DOJ) to lay perjury charges against James Comey and Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying under oath during testimonies before Congress.

Gosar discussed Republican lawmakers’ sending of criminal referrals to Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a number of Obama administration officials (Hillary Clinton and Loretta Lynch) and senior FBI officials (James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, and Peter Strzok) for crimes related to ostensible investigations into Hillary Clinton’s felonious handling of classified information and of alleged “Russian interference” in the 2016 presidential election.

Mansour noted that the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General referred McCabe to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for criminal prosecution. It is unclear what charges were recommended. She asked Gosar if Republicans had yet received a response from the DOJ to their letter recommending criminal investigations of Comey, McCabe, and others.

Gosar said, “We haven’t gotten a response [from the DOJ] yet, but you’re already starting to see, all of a sudden today, DOJ releases the seven Comey memos that we highlight inside the letter. There’s a possibility that as early as tomorrow, we’ll see the full unredacted aspects. People like McCabe, remember, was also an acting director of the FBI, so more impetus should be placed on what he held not just as deputy, but as acting director of the FBI, as well. They have to go to court. They have to be charged. They have to present their facts against juries of their peers. The same thing here is with Mr. Comey. Imagine that these memos, this guy was doing a secret journal, a diary, for the full intention of taking down a president. This shows every American the presence and the aptitude in which the deep state will go after anything to preserve themselves. We have to make people pay the penalty for violating the law. Trust is a series of promises kept. This is how you get back to regular order, is holding people accountable for the crimes against the people, against institutions, and against the rule of law. It has to happen.”

LISTEN:



Pollak asked Gosar if Comey should be charged with perjury if it is found that the former FBI director lied to Congress while under oath: “What if Comey is suddenly found to have been lying, could that not cause him to be taken up on perjury charges?”

“Well, he should be because if you go back into the record,” Gosar began, then said, “in regards to the Clinton email scandal, did he come up with a conclusion before or after the interviewing of the 17 key witnesses as well as Mrs. Clinton and her personal chief of staff and legal counsel? … We have that information, and when we start seeing the unredacted aspects, you’ll find that Mr. Comey lied in that regard. That is highlighted, and that’s why he’s also referred in our letter to being charged with perjury. The web is cast wide and far because they went through every aspect. This was well-orchestrated.”

Pollak asked Gosar about the possible future prosecution of McCabe for perjury. He asked, “[McCabe] may be prosecuted for perjury now. That’s in addition to the congressional referral. What’s your reaction to that?”

Gosar responded, “I think it’s high time. … His attorney actually scoffed at it, so I hope that he’s prepared for the consequences because no leniency should be given, like he gave no leniency to Gen. Flynn.”

Gosar continued, “It seems like the rats are all now starting to fall and starting to bite each other. They’re all lying. What ends up happening is when you throw one rat under the bus, the rest of the rats follow. … Look at the attitudes of the actors.”

Gosar said the Obama administration had weaponized federal agencies along partisan lines. He stated, “This wasn’t just the DOJ. This was all the agencies in the government. … When you see the weaponization of these agencies, especially the DOJ, which is supposed to be impartial, we’ve got problems. But folks, this wasn’t just the DOJ. This was all the agencies in the government, whether it be the EPA, the Interior. All of these agencies were being weaponized against the American people.”

