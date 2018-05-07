Sonnie’s Corner: Make Democrats Attack Capitalism and Blacks Will Flee the Party

Sonnie Johnson has some advice for Donald Trump on how to reach the black community. On her weekly show Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot, Sonnie says it all comes down to focusing on capitalism, which is the main message of hip hop.

LISTEN:

As Sonnie explains, for many people in the black community who have been governed by the failed policies of progressivism for past 60 years, President Trump needs to Make America Great for the very first time.

She asks pointedly if the MAGA pro-capitalism message just works “for the coal miners or the forgotten men in the factories?” Shouldn’t it be tailored to every community? She shows how Trump has a clear opportunity to reach the black community through hip hop’s embrace of capitalism and, in particular, hip hop’s outspoken love for pre-2016 Donald Trump, whose name features frequently in hip hop lyrics as an iconic symbol of American success worthy of emulating.

Trump paired his financial success to his MAGA message right from the beginning. “I’m really rich,” Trump bragged in his campaign kick-off speech in June 2015, adding, “That’s the kind of thinking you need for this country … because we got to make the country rich.”

This is not a message Democrats can or will bring, Sonnie argues. The way for the GOP to beat the Democrats and win over the black community is to run on this pro-capitalism message. It’s not a tough sell. “Making money” is the message of hip hop, which, sadly, conservative always seem to overlook.

“Make Democrats attack capitalism,” she says. “You want to see a flee from the black community? Go in and tell them, making money isn’t the way. Tell them that you just got to stick to this welfare and nothing else. This is what they’ve been fighting against ever since hip hop started. When will conservatives listen?”

Sonnie’s Corner broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 every Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sonnie’s Playlist for This Week’s Episode:

You Don’t Know Me – Jax Jones

Watch What You Say to Me – Jay Z

Paperwork – T.I.

What You Know – T.I.

Black Man – T.I.

Ti vs. Tip – Trap Muzik

New National Anthem – T.I.

Dead & Gone – T.I.