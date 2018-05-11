Romney Challenger Mike Kennedy: ‘Massachusetts Republican Is Not the Same as a Utah Republican’

State Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-UT) criticized his primary opponent, Mitt Romney, this week, telling Breitbart News’ Amanda House, “a Massachusetts Republican is not the same as a Utah Republican.”

Last month, Kennedy forced the former Massachusetts governor and failed Republican presidential candidate into a primary, placing first at the Utah Republican convention.

“We were outspent at least 10 or 15 to 1, and we still ended up edging out a win from Governor Romney: 51 to 49 percent,” Kennedy told House on Breitbart News Sunday. “Money doesn’t vote, people do.”

“I believe we will see the same results in the primary on June 26,” Kennedy added.

As for Kennedy’s biggest issue, “my first three priorities are deficit reduction, deficit reduction, and deficit reduction,” he said.

“I’m just a regular working guy. I came from difficult circumstances, grew up in poverty, and through that difficulty, I understand what it’s like to balance a budget and raise a family with a limited budget.”

[In Utah], we balance our budget every year. … We cannot continue to live like this and not expect serious repercussions in the short and in the long-term. I have thought a lot about this over the years, and the reality is its almost like the kids are in charge of the kitchen and every night they want banana splits for dinner. We can’t keep living this like this and not expect serious problems long-term. I consider our deficit the greatest national security threat we have.

Another priority, Kennedy says, is our borders. “We have to protect our borders. A country without borders is not a country.”

We need to make sure that our borders are secure and I stand with the president in making sure that happens. He promised to build a wall, and I stand with him on building that wall.

During April’s Republican convention, Kennedy praised Trump throughout his speech to Utah’s delegates. Romney, however, refused to endorse Trump in the 2020 presidential election, despite the president’s endorsement of Romney back in February.

