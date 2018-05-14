Hogan Gidley: Embassy Move to Jerusalem Another Promise Donald Trump Has Kept

Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday’s Breitbart News Daily to discuss the fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to move the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“Only in Washington, DC, would a promise made and a promise kept be unique or somehow odd, but he’s done it time and time again, and this is a perfect example of that,” Gidley said in the interview aired on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125.

Gidley pointed out that all the opposing arguments against Trump often melted away after he delivered on big promises, citing the progress of his negotiations with North Korea.

He said Trump had “flown in the face” of the political norms in Washington, DC, highlighting that when he first took the job, many reporters believed the president was ultimately getting shaped by political forces out of his control.

“It’s actually the opposite. I think Donald Trump is beginning to shape this town,” Gidley said.

He encouraged skeptics of the president’s commitment to immigration reforms and border restrictions to trust that Trump will continue battling for tough reform.

“This is only the starting point,” he said.