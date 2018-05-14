Sonnie’s Corner: We Need a Renaissance in the Black Community, Not a Revolution

In her Mother’s Day edition of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot, Sonnie Johnson explains the difference between revolution and renaissance.

Sonnie explains that there is an internal argument in the black community due to the failures arising from decades of progressive policies. As the anger over these failures rise, some will call for revolution. She argues that there needs to be a conservative answer to this, because if you are a true conservative, you do not want a revolution. Conservatives want to conserve founding principles. You don’t want your entire history dumped overnight, you don’t want your Constitution dumped overnight, and you don’t want a shadow government coming in and running things like an oligarchy.

But if you don’t take the legitimate anger emanating from progressivism’s failure seriously, you’re going to be met with a destructive revolution pushed by the usual Soros-funded suspects on the left.

Or you can have a renaissance, which is a re-birth of the things that made us great. With a renaissance, we can have an honest re-examination of the progressive policies that have destroyed the black community over the last 100 years – and we can do it while keeping our Constitution, history, and founding principles intact.

Hip Hop shows a way to reach the black community to achieve a true renaissance combining culture and intellect. The intellect comes with hip hop’s embrace of capitalism and the free market system. The renaissance comes when we use hip hop’s lessons to demand that local government operate by free market economics instead of the same failed progressive policies that have been a boot on the neck of the black community.

Conservatives are constantly learning the hard way that intellect doesn’t work without the culture. You beat your head against the wall, complaining about the advance of liberal culture while seldom putting your hat in the ring to change it. And yet, you see how important culture is—just look at how happy you are about the success of Roseanne’s show and about Tim Allen getting his show back.

So why not use hip hop as a foothold to reach the black community and the vehicle to inspire a renaissance?

Sonnie’s Playlist for This Week’s Episode:

Everyday Is Like Mother’s Day by Shirley Ceasar

All That I Got Is You by Ghostface Killah

Apparently by J. Cole

Smile by Jay-Z

Dance Music Video by Nas

Love My Momma by Jay Rock

Momma by Brand Nubian

A Song for Mama by Boyz II Men

Look What You Done by Drake

Hey Mama by Kanye West

Dear Mama by Tupac