Exclusive — Sen. Perdue: The State of America’s Financial Affairs Is ‘Desperate’

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) told Breitbart News Sunday in an exclusive interview that the state of America’s financial affairs is “desperate.”

“People ask me all the time… ‘when are we going to get into this [financial] crisis?’ We’re already in it. We just don’t know it yet because we’re still borrowing money,” Perdue, who is on the Senate Budget Committee, explained to Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House.

“The budget process is broken.”

Listen:

Our debt is “over 100 percent of our economy and basically combined with all of our future unfunded liabilities that have been committed to by past Congresses of $130 trillion, it’s basically $1 million for every household in America,” Perdue said. [emphasis added]

The state of our affairs in America, financially, [is] desperate. … The number one reason why 13 colonies got together to form the United States of America is to provide for our self-national defense and we’re losing the ability to do that. … We borrow 35 percent of what we spend and 25 percent of what we spend in total is our discretionary spending which is military, VA, and all domestic discretionary spending programs. By definition, that is all borrowed money, that is a formula for total failure.

Perdue then warned, “By 2023… we will be spending more on interest than we will on our military and our veterans.”

“[Congress] simply has to do its job. Now, having said that, I’m on the budget committee and the budget process is broken. There is a select committee that’s been formed by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and it’s eight Democrats and eight Republicans and we are working feverously right now to try to change how the budget process works. That is a great contributor to the fact that the Congress just doesn’t fund the government.”

Perdue, along with other Republican lawmakers, held a press conference this month to promote the #MakeCongressWorkAgain campaign. The senators called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to expedite Senate floor proceedings before the August recess to pass a spending bill and confirm President Donald Trump’s outstanding nominees.

Perdue, who’s the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress, told House, “This is the first time in U.S. history, 231 years, that the minority party has not waived the 30-hour debate rule for nominees on the floor of the United States Senate and because of that we have [280+] nominees, presidential nominees, waiting to be confirmed. The largest ever in history.”

Sen. Perdue continued, “We want to provide more time to debate these appropriations bills so that we can fund the government on time before September 30th. The last time Congress did that, Amanda, was 1996 and only four times in the last 44 years has Congress funded the government on time by the end of the fiscal year.”

McConnell has not said whether he will cancel August recess, telling Fox News’ Bret Baier last week, “I’ll have more to say definitively about that the week after next. But I’ve said to all the press corps and the members up here I wouldn’t buy any non-refundable tickets.”

