Exclusive—Matt Rosendale: ‘Jon Tester’s Only Campaign Strategy Is to Deny’ the ‘President’s Agenda Is Working’

Rancher and Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale told Breitbart News Saturday in an exclusive interview that “Jon Tester’s only campaign strategy is to deny” the reality that the president’s agenda is working.

Rosendale hopes to secure the Montana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday, June 5, and ultimately defeat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in the general election.

The Montana rancher said, “Jon Tester’s only campaign strategy is to deny reality. That is where he is; he has to deny the reality that the president’s agenda is working, he has to deny that people have more money in their paycheck because of the tax cut legislation that was passed. He can’t go along with it.”

The American unemployment rate dropped to a historic low at 3.8 percent and the economy added 223,000 jobs, according to a new report published by the Department of Labor on Friday.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Rosendale what he thought about the jobs report. Rosendale responded, saying, “I’m thrilled, you know it’s incredibly important to get the people of this nation back to work. I think we have heard many times that Reagan said that the best social program is a job. The more people that we can get participating in our economy, then clearly, the less we would need this enormous social safety net that has been built up over the last five decades. I think that’s the way to do it.”

Rosendale added, “He [Tester] has to deny that the VA [Veterans Affairs Department] is in shambles and that he absolutely, single-handedly, torpedoed the president’s nominee Ronnie Jackson. He has to deny that Obamacare has been an absolute mess, a travesty for the people of this nation, for both businesses or the individuals, for people here in Montana. People’s costs have gone up dramatically, and their choices have been reduced dramatically, and their doctors have been prohibited because of the plans they’re forced into.”

“He has to deny that he was one of the main proponents of Dodd-Frank and created this terrible, massive list of regulations that all community banks had to abide by now, which created the exact ‘too big to fail’ scenario we’re trying to avoid, and led to mergers and acquisitions of community banks across the nation.”

Rosendale then chided Tester for voting for the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. Rosendale contended, “He signed off on that great, big, $1.3 trillion omnibus bill, while I’m reducing costs in my office by 23 percent. I’ve reduced staffing by over six percent. Jon Tester signs off on a $1.3 trillion bill which includes bonuses for his offices. I’ve declined my pay increase; I’m the only state official to do so.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle then pivoted towards Obamacare, noting that Sen. Tester “was the deciding vote for Obamacare in the Senate.” Boyle then asked what should Republicans do to alleviate Americans from the burdens of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The first thing we need to do is get the federal government out of the way,” Rosendale said. “I have gone up on the Hill in Washington and spent a lot of time speaking to different members and thank goodness there’s a lot of folks that agree with me and I have endorsements from Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Sen. Rand Paul. They understand that this needs to be handled at the state level.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Cruz wrote in an op-ed in the Flathead Beacon that we need “strong leaders like Matt Rosendale” who will defend the Constitution.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote an op-ed in May that Rosendale is a “fearless conservative leader.”

The state auditor then said, “I was able to bring health care sharing ministries back to Montana – they have been asked to leave for ten years.” Health-sharing ministries offer Americans more affordable healthcare options compared to Obamacare. The Montana Republican suggested that Republicans should also expand health savings accounts (HSAs).

Boyle then noted one of Rosendale’s primary opponents, Russell Fagg, supports an Internet sales tax as well as a coal tax in Montana.

Rosendale then criticized his primary opponent, saying that “the people of Montana understand that you will never be able to take enough money from them and give it to the government to quench that thirst. The government will always spend more money. People understand that they can spend their money better than the government can.”

Breitbart News reported that former judge Russell Fagg admitted to plagiarizing while on the Montana Law Review in 1984, which prompted him to resign.

Matt Rosendale leads by roughly double digits in the Montana Senate Republican primary, according to recent polls. Forty-nine percent of state Republican primary voters believe that Rosendale is “very conservative.”

The Montana Republican then spoke about illegal immigration and President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Rosendale said that we “have to fund it properly and put the interests of Montanans and the people of this nation before illegal immigrants.”

“We cannot have this porous border, where people come in and out; we don’t know who they are,” Rosendale said.

Rosendale continued, “The problems that we face with methamphetamine across our southern border, and human trafficking, that’s coming in through our southern border, he’s [Tester] done nothing about that, and he’s supported these sanctuary cities.”

Rosendale said, “How can you not have people in leadership roles in our country not supporting the rule of law? That’s what separates us from the rest of the countries around the world.”

