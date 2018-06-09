Exclusive – Steve King: GOP Leadership Hell-Bent on DACA Amnesty, Listening to What the Donors Want

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says the Republican leadership — led by House Speaker Paul Ryan — is hell-bent on pushing an amnesty for potentially millions of illegal aliens while failing to stop a discharge petition that would force a vote on an amnesty.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, King told Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollack that GOP leadership is not only pushing for an immigration deal that gives amnesty to illegal aliens without reducing legal immigration, but also says they are not working to effectively stop an amnesty discharge petition.

King said:

Nobody on the leadership level is even uttering the words that we should move legislation that doesn’t include amnesty. They postured themselves today as if it’s a foregone conclusion that amnesty for DACA recipients has to be the leading issue on this. And we have no mandate to provide amnesty for anybody coming into this past election. And by the way, President Trump had a mandate and his campaign promise was to end DACA. We thought that would happen at noon on January 20, 2017, at the moment he swore into office. We found out about five or six weeks later that they were still issuing DACA permits and extending them. [Emphasis added] … [The pro-amnesty Republicans are] hearing that they need to provide amnesty because there’s been a number of major Republican donors that have said ‘I’m only going to donate money to people that support DACA amnesty.’ And of course, that’d be the last reason I’d ever support it. But it might be one of the reasons that others might. [Emphasis added]

Listen to King’s full interview here:

A group of business first Republicans have signed onto the discharge petition to force a vote to bring an expansive amnesty plan for illegal aliens enrolled and eligible on the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to the House floor.

The discharge petition could lead to the massive DREAM Act amnesty — which could give amnesty to a great portion of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. — being passed out of the House and Senate with a veto-proof majority.

In an effort to stop the discharge petition amnesty, House Republicans are working on an immigration compromise bill. The legislation, as Breitbart News reported, would not immediately reduce legal immigration levels, where more than 1.5 million immigrants enter the U.S. every year.

Most recently, a CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that a plurality of Americans living in swing districts who said mass immigration has changed their communities say overall immigration is making life “worse” in the U.S. About four in nine black Americans in swing districts said immigration is making American life “worse.”

