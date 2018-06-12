Henry McMaster: Enthusiasm for Trump Compares to a Beatles Concert

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the first statewide elected official anywhere in America to endorse Donald Trump for president, joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday – the day of his primary election to keep the office to which he wasappointed after Nikki Haley joined the administration last year.

McMaster spoke to Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow about his efforts to fend off a challenge from Never Trump-linked former South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Catherine Templeton and about his recent presidential Twitter endorsement.

Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

McMaster related that he “wasn’t a bit surprised” at the Tweet as President Trump had formally endorsed him for reelection back in October. “Of course I’ve been to the White House to see him a number of times to talk about business for South Carolina. But last time I was up there about three weeks ago, he said he was gonna do a tweet for me, so that was it.”

“I think he’s gonna be one of the best presidents we’ve ever had. I think people are starting to realize that,” McMaster said, returning Trump’s praise.

When he was Lt. Gov. in 2016, McMaster’s decision to buck his own governor, Nikki Haley, and endorse Trump in pivotal South Carolina primary, helped end Jeb Bush’s candidacy and secure Trump’s role as the Republican front-runner. When Trump later appointed Haley to the U.N. Ambassadorship, McMaster automatically assumed her office, making 2018 McMaster’s first gubernatorial campaign.

“Alex I’ve got to tell you, I have never seen such enthusiasm with anybody,” McMaster told Marlow about his travels around South Carolina on the campaign trail with Trump, as the “Trump rally” phenomenon began to take hold. “With one exception … Years ago, I went to a Beatles concert in Seattle, Washington, when I was in college. And that’s about the closest thing I’ve seen to the enthusiasm for President Donald Trump.”

