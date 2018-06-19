Brian Kemp: As Georgia Gov. I Will Fight for Second Amendment, Against Illegal Immigration

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said he is the “no special interests” candidate who strongly supports President Donald Trump and will put American citizens in his state first if he is elected governor in July, he told Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

“I think that’s what people are looking for — they want somebody that’s going to put them first ahead of the special interests, the status quo, the politically correct and those who are here illegally,” Kemp said.

Kemp will face a runoff election against Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle after the two emerged as the top two candidates from a field of five.

Kemp ticked of a list during the interview of what he stands for as a conservative and what he will fight for if elected, much of which is laid out in campaign ads that stirred up the race, including him interviewing a young man who wants to date while holding a rifle (pro-Second Amendment), a chainsaw to cut back on regulations and government spending, and one featuring Kemp in his pickup truck ready to round up illegal aliens.

Kemp said he, like the president, comes from the private sector and wants to fight for the “hardworking” people of Georgia, including working to put in place free-market health care and lowering taxes.

He said the runoff election is really about the differences between the candidates.

“Who do they trust to actually stand up and fight for them?” Kemp said. “I have a record of doing that.”

And, yes, Kemp wants more than a pickup truck to fight illegal immigration in Georgia, which he said has been identified as a “distribution hub,” for drug cartels.

It is time, Kemp said, to build a wall.

Breitbart News Saturday airs every weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern on SiriusXM Patriot 125.