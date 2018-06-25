Exclusive — Rep. Ralph Norman: Maxine Waters Would Be ‘Screaming Racism’ If Roles Reversed

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) hit back at his colleague in the House Rep. Maxine Waters’s (D-CA) call for her followers to harass Trump administration officials on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House.

“I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration,” Waters had said Saturday in an extended rant in which she exhorted, “For these members of his cabinet, who remain and try to defend him, they’re not gonna be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not gonna be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not gonna be able to shop at a department store, the people are gonna … absolutely harass them.” [Emphasis added.]

“It’s sad. The left is unhinged in this country now. To have her, a sitting member of Congress, advocate for harassment?” an astounded Norman told House. “If the roles were reversed, if you had a Republican who was advocating what she said, it’d be an outrage.”

“It’s not right and she ought to be held accountable for that. Because if she got harassed, she’d be screaming ‘racism,'” Norman said. “And it’s amazing what the left is saying, what they’re getting by with.”

Waters’ encouragement of harassment came after Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen did face “protests” from left-wingers – both at her home and while she dined out in Washington, DC. While these tactics have been popular among Antifa groups and other radical leftists for years, they had not been used against government officials, nor, until Waters’ comments, had they received the endorsement of elected officials.

Norman and House discussed the issue in the context of leftist uncivility more broadly, including the language used by late-night hosts to insult administration officials, the violence used to silence campus conservatives, and the general uncivility often displayed towards supporters of the president.