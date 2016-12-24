Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Trashes Mike Tomlin, Calls Him ‘Cheerleader’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24 (UPI) — Four Super Bowl victories buy you some liberty when it comes to your opinions.

That’s certainly the case for legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw took aim at current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin Friday in an appearance on Fox Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said. “He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Jason Whitlock agreed with Bradshaw’s opinion, while Hall of Famer pass-catcher Cris Carter disagreed. Bradshaw said he considers Bill Cowher a better coach than Tomlin. Cowher, who won the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2005, was 149-90 in 15 years as the team’s head coach. Tomlin is 101-57 in 10 seasons with the Steelers. He is 6-5 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl victory in 2008. The Steelers haven’t reached the AFC Championship since 2010.

Tomlin and the Steelers could snag the AFC North with a victory at 4:30 p.m. Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.