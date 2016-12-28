North Texas Player Throws Up So Violently His Team Lost Yardage on Play

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Football players have lost their lunch on the field before. In fact, some would consider it a rite of passage. However, losing your lunch to the degree that you distract your quarterback and cause your team to take a massive loss of yardage? That’s a new one.

That very thing happened at the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday when North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson threw up just about everything except his heart onto the football field:

North Texas quarterback Alec Morris, clearly fearing for his teammate’s life after that Exorcist-like eruption, became so distracted that the ball got by him and North Texas ended up losing 13 yards on the play. If that episode represented Wilson’s only contribution to North Texas’s efforts against Army, this story would be terribly tragic.

However, Wilson ran for two touchdowns and threw some blocks which also set up North Texas scores. Nonetheless, the Mean Green fell to Army 38-31.

Still, no one can say that Jeffrey Wilson didn’t leave it all on the field.

