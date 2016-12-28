Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez Murdered Two People, Then Got Tattoos of Crime

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A prosecutor alleges that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez killed two people and then got tattoos of it. Suffolk County prosecutors now want to use those tattoos as evidence against Hernandez.

Hernandez currently awaits trial for the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. While engaged in a pretrial hearing, prosecutors made the case that Hernandez’ tattoo best explained the tale of his crime.

According to the Sporting News, “One image showed a revolver loaded with five bullets, which allegedly represents the five shots fired at the scene where de Abreu and Furtado were shot to death, Suffolk First Assistant District Attorney Patrick M. Haggan said. The phrase, “god forgives,” was tattooed nearby but written backward so it could be read in a mirror.

“The tattoo artist also drew a semi-automatic handgun and a spent shell casing and a puff of smoke, Haggan said. The image, the prosecutor said, precisely matches what happened to Bradley, who was shot once by a semiautomatic handgun. A single spent shell casing was recovered by Florida authorities at the scene.

“The Globe notes defense attorney Ronald S. Sullivan Jr.’s response, which was to basically say tattoos aren’t an admission to a crime.”

Very true, however, if someone already in prison for murder happens to have a tattoo which mirror the exact circumstances of a double-murder that he’s currently awaiting trial for…well…that’s generally frowned upon.

