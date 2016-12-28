Video of Ray McDonald Domestic Violence Incident Released by TMZ

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TMZ has released video of the incident which led to charges of domestic violence for former 49er and Chicago Bear Ray McDonald.

The video runs just over four minutes in length, and shows no actual violence towards the woman. However, the woman loudly pleads with McDonald to “get away from me,” saying that she has a “baby in her arms.” The woman in the video is the mother of McDonald’s child.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Another man appears in the video, repeatedly pleading with McDonald to leave. TMZ refers to this man as McDonald’s “driver.”

The video, which can be seen here, concludes with the woman running into a bathroom and locking herself and the child inside.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Police were called to McDonald’s house over alleged domestic violence incidents twice in 2014, but the 49ers stood by him. They eventually released McDonald, however, after he was named as a suspect in a sexual assault case.

“Shockingly, the Bears signed McDonald in March of 2015 despite those incidents. McDonald was then arrested in May of 2015 on another domestic violence case, which is the incident depicted in the video, and that got him cut by the Bears. Two days later he was arrested once again for violating a restraining order.”

TMZ says they reached out to McDonald’s representatives for comment, but heard nothing back.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn