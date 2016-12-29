CeaseFirePA: Eagles Players Who Received Firearms for Christmas Should Join Gun Control Movement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On December 28 CeaseFirePA announced they will send gun locks to the Philadelphia Eagles linemen who received firearms for Christmas and ask the linemen to join the gun control movement.

Eagles offensive linemen each received a Beretta shotgun as a Christmas gift from quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to the CeaseFirePA press release:

As life long Eagles fans, many on our staff would have preferred other news about the Eagles as the season comes to an end. But we knew that as Pennsylvania’s gun violence prevention organization, we had to take steps to ensure that the Eagles players — role models to so many — will be safe, responsible gun owners. So, we encourage them all to enroll in gun safety courses and store their guns safely. We want them and their families to all be in top condition for next season! “And,” added Goodman, we welcome all Eagles players and fans to become our partners in working for a safer Pennsylvania.

The press release also said CeaseFirePA will “send Eagles offensive line members gun locks.”

The Philly Voice reports that Wentz paid “$2,000 a-piece” for the shotguns CeaseFirePA wants to lock up. And the Voice also reports that each gun was “personalized.”

Breitbart News previously reported that quarterback Carson Wentz is an avid hunter who tweeted a photo of a deer he killed with a bow and arrow in September.

What do you do on your bye week? You get your first bow buck! Thanks @DougBurgum for the help!!! #ndlegendary #Sitka pic.twitter.com/QQQCN6TL70 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 29, 2016

