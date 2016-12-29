Hockey Fan Kisses Beer Instead of Date on Kiss Cam

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TORONTO, Dec. 29 (UPI) — A hockey fan used his opportunity on the stadium’s kiss cam to show some love for a cup of beer instead of his date.

The couple appeared on the kiss cam at the Hockey World Junior Championships in Toronto, as the man decided to turn toward his beer while his apparent date buried her face in her hands in embarrassment.

Kiss Cam at #WorldJuniors: Slovakia fan kisses his beer, chugs it, while girlfriend dies of embarrassment pic.twitter.com/67CdU1wRNV — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 29, 2016

He then planted a light kiss on the lower portion of the cup which still held some beer and proceeded to place his hand on the back of his head and chug the rest of the beer.

The woman still appeared embarrassed by the situation, but joined in with the rest of the stadium in laughing at the silly display of affection.