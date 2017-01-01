Skip to content

Protestors Disrupt Vikings-Bears Game, Hang Banner Demanding Divestment of Pipeline

Pipeline protestors hang banner from U.S. Bank Stadium to promote cause
by Dylan Gwinn1 Jan 20170

Those in attendance at Vikings games this year have had plenty to protest about. Though, no one saw this particular protest coming.

The Vikings played their season finale on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. During the game, protestors calling for U.S. Bank to end their funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline managed to hang a banner from the roof of the stadium:

A reporter then received a written statement from the protestors. Which he shared on Twitter:


