Protestors Disrupt Vikings-Bears Game, Hang Banner Demanding Divestment of Pipeline

Those in attendance at Vikings games this year have had plenty to protest about. Though, no one saw this particular protest coming.

The Vikings played their season finale on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. During the game, protestors calling for U.S. Bank to end their funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline managed to hang a banner from the roof of the stadium:

Some guy is hanging from a banner inside US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/zFyr7hpMs3 — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) January 1, 2017

Somebody just dropped a #NoDAPL banner at US Bank stadium pic.twitter.com/hyhlqY0SoL — Matt Harding (@mattharding51) January 1, 2017

A reporter then received a written statement from the protestors. Which he shared on Twitter:

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kQ4lxA1hOl — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 1, 2017