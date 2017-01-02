Fox Sports’ Big East Trails Only Big 12 and ACC in Elite Players

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox Sports’ gamble on Big East basketball still results in a small fraction of ESPN’s viewership, but in addition to the defending national champion (Villanova) and Value Add player (Josh Hart), the conference boasts elite players.

When looking at the top 5 percent of all players this season, the Value Add Top 200, the ACC (27) and Big Ten (21) lead the way, followed by the Big 12 (19) and then Big East (16). The Big 12 and Big East each have only 10 teams, meaning the average teams in those smaller conferences average 1.9 and 1.6 Top 200 players.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

By that count the Big East is one of the top four conferences, ahead of the other Power 6 conferences (SEC and Pac 12), with the Atlantic 10 and American Athletic (the former Big East football teams) not far behind.

Below is the ranking of conferences by Top 200 players per team, with the rank of the top player in each conference listed as well.