Skip to content

Fox Sports’ Big East Trails Only Big 12 and ACC in Elite Players

Josh Hart, Ryan Fazekas
The Associated Press

by John Pudner2 Jan 2017Auburn, AL0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox Sports’ gamble on Big East basketball still results in a small fraction of ESPN’s viewership, but in addition to the defending national champion (Villanova) and Value Add player (Josh Hart), the conference boasts elite players.

When looking at the top 5 percent of all players this season, the Value Add Top 200, the ACC (27) and Big Ten (21) lead the way, followed by the Big 12 (19) and then Big East (16). The Big 12 and Big East each have only 10 teams, meaning the average teams in those smaller conferences average 1.9 and 1.6 Top 200 players.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

By that count the Big East is one of the top four conferences, ahead of the other Power 6 conferences (SEC and Pac 12), with the Atlantic 10 and American Athletic (the former Big East football teams) not far behind.

Below is the ranking of conferences by Top 200 players per team, with the rank of the top player in each conference listed as well.

Conf Top 200 Players Teams Per Team Top Value Add Player in Conference
B12 19 10 1.9 2, Frank Mason #0, Kansas
ACC 27 15 1.8 3, Luke Kennard #5, Duke
BE 16 10 1.6 1, Josh Hart #3, Villanova
B10 21 14 1.5 15, Malcolm Hill #21, Illinois
SEC 15 14 1.1 7, Yante Maten #1, Georgia
P12 12 12 1.0 8, Markelle Fultz #20, Washington
A10 12 14 0.9 6, Jaylen Adams #10, St. Bonaventure
Amer 9 11 0.8 11, Dedric Lawson #1, Memphis
Sum 5 9 0.6 13, Dexter Werner #40, North Dakota St.
WCC 5 9 0.6 34, Jock Landale #34, St. Mary’s
BSth 5 10 0.5 74, MaCio Teague #31, UNC Asheville
MAC 5 12 0.4 19, Marcus Keene #3, Central Michigan
MWC 5 12 0.4 56, Marcus Marshall #1, Nevada
CAA 4 10 0.4 17, TJ Williams #10, Northeastern
MVC 4 10 0.4 4, Jeremy Morgan #20, Northern Iowa
SC 4 10 0.4 25, Justin Tuoyo #5, Chattanooga
ASun 3 8 0.4 5, Dallas Moore #14, North Florida
Ivy 3 8 0.4 60, Steven Cook #25, Princeton
MAAC 4 11 0.4 103, Tyler Nelson #3, Fairfield
AE 3 9 0.3 140, Lucas Woodhouse #34, Stony Brook
CUSA 4 14 0.3 63, Giddy Potts #20, Middle Tennessee
WAC 2 8 0.3 36, Dewayne Russell #0, Grand Canyon
Slnd 3 13 0.2 68, Erik Thomas #14, New Orleans
Pat 2 10 0.2 108, Tim Kempton #32, Lehigh
SWAC 2 10 0.2 148, Yettra Specks #3, Jackson St.
OVC 2 12 0.2 78, Evan Bradds #35, Belmont
SB 2 12 0.2 84, Ike Smith #3, Georgia Southern
BW 1 9 0.1 170, Brynton Lemar #0, UC Davis
Horz 1 10 0.1 10, Alec Peters #25, Valparaiso
BSky 0 12 0.0 204, James McGee #14, Southern Utah
MEAC 0 13 0.0 223, Eric Eaves #22, South Carolina St.
NEC 0 10 0.0 292, Austin Nehls #10, Central Connecticut


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.