Liberals Celebrate Knockout of ‘Weak White B**ch’ Rhonda Rousey Over Her ‘White Privilege’

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Warner Todd Huston2 Jan 20170

Famed bantamweight fighter Ronda Rousey once again jumped into the ring after a long hiatus from fighting, only for opponent Amanda Nunes to best her in a mere 48 seconds. After the fight liberals jumped to social media with glee to mock Rousey and to attack her for her supposed “white privilege.”

After a devastating loss to Holly Holm in 2015, Rousey tried for a come back by facing Brazilian Nunes at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on December 30. But the nearly immediate KO she experienced became fodder for mocking.

A variety of mean memes mocked Rousey, such as those likening her pummeled face to the famous “The Scream” painting and other jokes. Even pop singer Justin Bieber jumped in to mock the female fighter. But the perceived “white privilege” upset liberals the most.

Rousey, whose name is far bigger than her opponent’s and who also had a lot more at stake, upset liberals by receiving $3 million for the fight while her relatively unknown opponent, Amanda Nunes, only got $200,000 for the bout. Liberals deemed the disparity in take an example of “white privilege.”

Then there were those just happy to see a white woman beaten up.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.


