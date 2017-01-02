Liberals Celebrate Knockout of ‘Weak White B**ch’ Rhonda Rousey Over Her ‘White Privilege’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Famed bantamweight fighter Ronda Rousey once again jumped into the ring after a long hiatus from fighting, only for opponent Amanda Nunes to best her in a mere 48 seconds. After the fight liberals jumped to social media with glee to mock Rousey and to attack her for her supposed “white privilege.”

After a devastating loss to Holly Holm in 2015, Rousey tried for a come back by facing Brazilian Nunes at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on December 30. But the nearly immediate KO she experienced became fodder for mocking.

A variety of mean memes mocked Rousey, such as those likening her pummeled face to the famous “The Scream” painting and other jokes. Even pop singer Justin Bieber jumped in to mock the female fighter. But the perceived “white privilege” upset liberals the most.

Rousey, whose name is far bigger than her opponent’s and who also had a lot more at stake, upset liberals by receiving $3 million for the fight while her relatively unknown opponent, Amanda Nunes, only got $200,000 for the bout. Liberals deemed the disparity in take an example of “white privilege.”

#Nunez won the fight but somehow #rousey is still trending more #whiteprivilege — dyango briones (@DyangoB) December 31, 2016

RT @mikaelherard: The contender, Rousey gets $3 million for that loss while Nunes gets $200k with win bonus. #america #WhitePrivilege — TakeMobGeneral (@TakeMobGeneral) December 31, 2016

Will a woman of color ever get paid $3M for a bout? Probably not. Wait, won't. #UFC207 #NunesVsRousey #Nunes — OnyxScholar (@DrBHotchkins) December 31, 2016

Racism in the Ring: Rhonda Rousey White Privilege in the Fighting Arena! — 🎸Blues aficionado🎼 (@TheGeoff6Blues) January 1, 2017

Ronda rousey dont kill yourself!! You're white which means they will let u become and be successful in watever u want. Ufc is in your past! — Head Sanford (@T_Fuckn_Rich) January 1, 2017

Then there were those just happy to see a white woman beaten up.

@AdamSchefter Ronda Rousey can't even eat an apple anymore — Walt (@WhiteWalter1970) January 2, 2017

if white supremacy didn't exist there is no way jennifer lawerance or ronda rousey would be seen as attractive or even famous ὡ — Knives (@DobbyxTheCat) January 2, 2017

Amanda Nunes rocked Ronda Rousey for all the women of color disgusted that white women overwhelmingly voted for Trump. — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) December 31, 2016

It was once a time when people really thought Ronda rousey could beat Floyd mayweather now look at this weak white bitch getting KO 48sec — wade wilson (@BlackUno3) December 31, 2016

@HelderBrum Your white knight routine is hilarious considering how disrespectful Rousey was when she was winning. She deserves this. — Marlo Ck (@MarloCk999) January 1, 2017

