Sports Writer Booted from Eagles Press Box, While Fellow Reporters Live Tweet

With Tony Romo getting his first action of the season for the Cowboys on Sunday against Philadelphia, some kind of controversy would surely emerge from Lincoln Financial Field. However, the dramatics ended up coming from the Philadelphia media and not the Cowboys quarterbacks.

The Twitter feed of Philadelphia Daily News Reporter Les Bowen provides an in-depth, internet play-by-play of the incredibly bizarre incident where Eagles media booted The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane from the press box, after they told reporters in the press box to quiet down. The rest is Twitter history:

Eagles are attempting to eject @Jeff_McLane from the press box because he objected to being yelled at by an Eagles media relations staffer — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Other reporters are being told they will be ejected as well if they interfere with Jeff being ejected from the press box — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This is a ridiculous situation, a minor disagreement that the Eagles are making into a huge incident — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

The Eagles have not clarified what policy Jeff is alleged to have violated. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. (1) — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(2) Many of us took exception, Jeff most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(3) A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected “for violating the fan code of conduct.” — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This ought to be good for Jeff’s talk radio appearances this week. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This is the most vengeful, petty Eagles regime I’ve dealt with since I started covering the team in 2002. #Ejectthat — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

Again, @Jeff_McLane has been ejected from the stadium. This is an irrational and unprofessional act by the Eagles. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

#Eagles Anne Gordon is former “managing editor/vice president of news for The Philadelphia Inquirer”…@Jeff_McLane‘s current employer. https://t.co/PUbIPZa335 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 1, 2017

Eagles Sr VP Anne Gordon made it clear to everyone objecting that she would be happy to eject us all, and that fallout did not concern her. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Anne Gordon, the Eagles Senior Vice President of Marketing, Media, and Communications released a statement to Philly.com to clarify McLane’s ejection, “I asked for security to eject Jeff from our press box, a press box that has a standard code of behavior that every reporter understands and actually participates in endorsing and policing. . . so that people can watch the game and can follow and do their jobs carefully.”

McLane had recently criticized the Eagles front office. According to Philly.com, “McLane has occasionally criticized the Eagles in his coverage. Last week, he wrote an article questioning whether executive vice president Howie Roseman had made wise investments in players. In another article, he wrote that “the jury is certainly still in deliberation” about the prospects for head coach Doug Pederson, though he did say Pederson deserved to return next season.

“Asked whether he believed his coverage played a role in his ejection, McLane said: “I think you’d probably have to ask them.””

McLane just might have just found his answer.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn