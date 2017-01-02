Skip to content

Sports Writer Booted from Eagles Press Box, While Fellow Reporters Live Tweet

Quarterback Carson Wentz's 152-yard pass and a touchdown helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the New York Giants
AFP

by Dylan Gwinn2 Jan 2017Philadelphia, PA0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With Tony Romo getting his first action of the season for the Cowboys on Sunday against Philadelphia, some kind of controversy would surely emerge from Lincoln Financial Field. However, the dramatics ended up coming from the Philadelphia media and not the Cowboys quarterbacks.

The Twitter feed of Philadelphia Daily News Reporter Les Bowen provides an in-depth, internet play-by-play of the incredibly bizarre incident where Eagles media booted The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane from the press box, after they told reporters in the press box to quiet down. The rest is Twitter history:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Anne Gordon, the Eagles Senior Vice President of Marketing, Media, and Communications released a statement to Philly.com to clarify McLane’s ejection, “I asked for security to eject Jeff from our press box, a press box that has a standard code of behavior that every reporter understands and actually participates in endorsing and policing. . . so that people can watch the game and can follow and do their jobs carefully.”

McLane had recently criticized the Eagles front office. According to Philly.com, “McLane has occasionally criticized the Eagles in his coverage. Last week, he wrote an article questioning whether executive vice president Howie Roseman had made wise investments in players. In another article, he wrote that “the jury is certainly still in deliberation” about the prospects for head coach Doug Pederson, though he did say Pederson deserved to return next season.

“Asked whether he believed his coverage played a role in his ejection, McLane said: “I think you’d probably have to ask them.””

McLane just might have just found his answer.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.