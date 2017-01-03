Bengals CB Pacman Jones Arrested, Charged With Assault

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday night on multiple charges, Fox 19 reports.
Jones was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati, OH at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. He was later charged with felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance after police say he spit on a jail nurse.
Jones is accused of yelling and banging on a glass door and cursing at a security guard. He then reportedly pushed the guard and poked his eye.
Police say when they tried to arrest the 33-year-old, he tried to pull away from officers and take off.
Jones is also accused of kicking, head-butting and refusing to enter a police car.
“Pacman” has a lengthy history of arrests over his long career, missing the entire 2007 season and half of 2008 for off-field incidents.
