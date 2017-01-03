Skip to content

VIDEO: Auburn Fans Shout ‘He Hits Women!’ at Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon During Sugar Bowl

Joe Mixon
The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn3 Jan 20170

The Sugar Bowl gave us our first glimpse of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in game action since the December release of a brutal video of him punching a female student.

Naturally, that kind of incident and Mixon’s presence in a nationally televised game would lead to some kind of reaction.

The reaction came courtesy of Auburn fans who, after Joe Mixon and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to get the crowd fired up, responded with a cheer specifically directed at Mixon:

While factual, that’s not exactly the cheer Mayfield and Mixon hoped to elicit. Mixon recovered though, and totaled 180 yards from scrimmage and accounted for two touchdowns, as Oklahoma beat Auburn 35-19.

