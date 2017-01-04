Change.org Launches Petition to Prevent the Tennessee Band from Playing Trump’s Inauguration Parade

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The leftist, internet rabble-rousing site Change.org launched a petition to stop the University of Tennessee’s “Pride of the Southland” band from partaking in the Inauguration Day parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

The petition asks university leadership to decline the invitation to perform. The petition reads, “As either proud residents of Tennessee or proud University of Tennessee alumni, we are greatly disturbed by the behavior exhibited by Donald Trump both during and after the recent presidential campaign. He has made racist and sexist remarks that should never come out of the mouth of someone in public office…we believe the attendance at the upcoming inauguration of a band representing the state of Tennessee would condone this behavior,” said the petition.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump won 94 of the 95 counties in Tennessee during the Republican primary in addition to trouncing Hillary Clinton there during the general election. So, the idea that the “proud residents” of Tennessee would clutch their proverbial pearls and take great issue with the Tennessee band representing the Volunteer State seems a bit more than laughable.

According to the AP, Marist College and Talladega College have also experienced some resistance to the idea of taking part in the inauguration.

Somehow, despite potentially not having the bands of Marist, Talladega College, and Tennessee, Donald Trump will have to find a way to become president.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn