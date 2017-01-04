Fox Sports’ Clay Travis: Ronda Rousey a ‘Fraudulent Creation’ of Liberal Sports Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Clay Travis of Fox Sports Radio called Ronda Rousey a “media creation,” and labeled the former UFC champion “the most fraudulent creation in the history of sports.”

Rousey took a beating from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Saturday, lasting only 48 seconds into the bout before the referee had to stop the fight. The loss represented Rousey’s second brutal defeat, the first against Holly Holm 14 months ago.

The two losses have put Rousey’s career in serious jeopardy, a career that Travis believes resulted from the hype and promotion of agenda-minded members of the liberal media who saw Rousey as a feminist symbol.

Travis said, “There were a ton of people in the sports media who wanted Ronda Rousey to be good because it represented their belief that women are better than men.”

The audio can be heard here:

