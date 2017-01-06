Tiger Woods On His Round of Golf With Donald Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite outcries from social justice warriors, pro golf great Tiger Woods recently played a round of golf with President-elect Donald Trump. Now, the four-time Masters Tournament winner is talking about that visit.

After their December 23 game Woods, one of the most accomplished pro golfers in history, had quite a lot to say about his round with Trump including how the President-elect hits a great long ball, according to USA Today.

“What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash,” Woods wrote about Trump on his website. “Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun. We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling.”

“We didn’t have a match and played for fun,” Woods continued. “I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment.”

Woods also went on to note that he has “had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.” He then noted “and I appreciate the opportunity.”

Woods has also surprised many by announcing that he intends to try and get back to competitive golf, something that many felt would never happen.

“I know many people doubted whether I would play competitive golf again, and to be honest, even I wasn’t sure. A year ago at Hero, I was asked the question and gave a completely different answer. But after a year of working harder than I’ve ever worked to get back, I knew it was possible,” Woods wrote in the blog post. “My love for the game never left. It’s just that the body would not allow me to play. Now my body is allowing me to do it again. Combine that with the amount of support I have received from so many people, and the help I’ve had from players and friends, and there is great reason for optimism.”

