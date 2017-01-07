Bernie Sanders’ Wife, Jane Sanders: Colin Kaepernick ‘Inspired Respect’ Thru ‘Dignified Stance’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Last week, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a prestigious award from his teammates for “inspirational, courageous play,” despite the fact that Kaepernick’s ”play,” resulted in only one win in eleven starts for the 49ers.

This week, the wife of Senator Bernie Sanders let us know that she thought the award well deserved:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thank you @Kaepernick7 You inspired respect, focused our thoughts on need 4 change thru your dignified stance/words. https://t.co/RwVRyHSkbR — Jane O’Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) January 7, 2017

So, bestowing upon Kaepernick an award for launching perhaps the most disrespectful, public smear campaign against our military in modern history now has the blessing of the wife of the man who came closest to unseating Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination.

This reminds us once again of our incredible fortune that neither Jane O’Meara Sanders, nor Bill Clinton, will serve as first lady of the United States of America.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn