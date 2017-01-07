Giants Senior VP of Communications Uses Obscenity in Tweet Referencing Schilling

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A little good, and a little bad here. First, Bob Klapisch wrote a great piece in USA Today about how he will vote for Curt Schilling to get into the Hall of Fame because he’s only concerned with Schilling’s performance on the field, not his politics or his tweets.

That would constitute the good.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The bad comes courtesy of New York Giants Senior Vice President of Communications Pat Hanlon, who captioned a tweet promoting Klapisch’s article with a colorful message:

Bob’s right. Being an asshole shouldn’t overshadow Schilling’s on-field accomplishments. https://t.co/yeSZM3Oe1D — pat hanlon (@giantspathanlon) January 6, 2017

How in the world does a senior vice president of communications with over twenty years of experience communicating in media arrive at the conclusion that he should tweet that? How does the NFL tolerate it? Is that the kind of language or conduct the league expects from their executive communicators?

Since the league has failed to take action against Hanlon, the answer is apparently yes. I’m sure the fact that Schilling is a conservative has nothing to do with the league refusing to act.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn