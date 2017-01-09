ABC Interrupts Playoffs to Promote ‘Black-ish’ Episode, Which Demeans Trump Supporters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The 2016 NFL season became known for the intermingling of football and politics. So, it should come as no surprise that only one week into 2017, that unholy alliance once again reared its ugly head.

On Saturday afternoon, the Texans and Raiders faced off in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The game pitted a third string quarterback making his first start against a monumentally overpaid free agent who was recently benched before getting his job back due to injury. If that alone didn’t make you want to turn the channel, during the game ABC ran a promo for this week’s upcoming episode of the sitcom “Black-ish.”

The theme for the next edition of “Black-ish” is a 30-minute Trump-lamenting tirade promoted as, “the election through the eyes of Black-ish.” Needless to say, the “eyes of Black-ish” did not smile in the aftermath of the election:

At least they’re being upfront about their naked ambition to use this episode to create a Twitter firestorm. Some fire storming already ensued on Twitter after Trump supporters saw the promo on Saturday:

Why does the @NFL keep playing a anti-Trump commercial for the terrible show Blackish? They must not know their audience #MAGA #HillaryLost — WolvesandSheep (@mikechilden) January 8, 2017

No one watch #blackish. Not everyone who voted for Trump is a racist. That show caters to the lowest common denominator. How insulating #ABC — Matt Falk (@therealmjf1) January 7, 2017

Man, #Blackish looks so original! A Trump voter isn’t racist because she has black friends! Can’t wait to never watch a second of that show. — Steve James (@BigBuckeye24) January 8, 2017

The show probably hopes the President-elect will throw some gasoline on their Twitter firestorm by tweeting about the episode. After all, he has tweeted about “Black-ish” before:

How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled “Blackish”? Can you imagine the furor of a show, “Whiteish”! Racism at highest level? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2014

I sincerely hope Trump doesn’t tweet about the episode. “Black-ish” clearly intends to profit through demeaning Trump voters with every insulting stereotype under the sun. Having Trump, albeit unintentionally, adding to the show’s success and impact by tweeting about it would just be gross. The “Boycott the NFL” movement got some serious traction this year thanks to the antics of Colin Kaepernick and others. The best thing conservatives could do on Wednesday night is boycott “Black-ish” as well.

