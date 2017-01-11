Former NFL Champion Crushes Meryl Streep After Shot at Football, MMA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Meryl Streep has not made any friends in the worlds of Republican politics, football, or Mixed Martial Arts this week. While trashing our President-elect, Streep took also took a shot at football and MMA, while warning of what a world without foreigners and outsiders would look like.

Streep said, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Apparently unbeknownst to Streep, MMA and even football to an extent are both “crawling” with outsiders and foreigners. Besides, if given the choice Americans wouldn’t choose football and MMA over “The Devil Wears Prada,” and sanctimonious sermonizing at self-serving awards shows.

One person in particular is definitely having none of Streep’s antics, and that’s former NFL defensive lineman Tony “Goose” Siragusa. On Monday, Siragusa, who covers the NFL for Yahoo! Sports took to social media to blast Streep for her words, and her fakeness:

Well done, Goose.

