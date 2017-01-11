Troubled Quarterback Johnny Manziel to Appear at Shopping Mall to Sign Autographs During Next Super Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has gone from one of the most celebrated players in the NFL to washing out. Now, he is appearing in shopping malls to sign photos for money to make ends meet.

As USA Today notes, Manziel will make a Super Bowl appearance of sorts by appearing at a Houston shopping mall during Super Bowl week to sign autographs.

According to Crave Sports Company, the group that contracted with the troubled player for the signing, Manziel will sign any item for $99 a pop or will pose for a selfie for $50 during the two-day appearance.

The one-time Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career crashed after only a single season due to his self-destructive behavior will appear at the Woodlands Mall in Houston on February 2 and 3.

Every NFL team passed Manziel over for the 2016 season, despite the league’s decision to reinstate him after Dallas County prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against the quarterback last December. Along with the dismissal of the charges, Manziel agreed to attend counseling and will remain under court supervision.

