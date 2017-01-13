Caitlyn Jenner to Attend Trump Inauguration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner soon takes part in another transition.

According to Us Weekly, the former Olympian has received and accepted an invitation to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump:

Caitlyn Jenner accepts invitation to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration: https://t.co/qpEM6rLwSW pic.twitter.com/J0ikiqSxjA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 11, 2017

Jenner has fought back against charges from the Left that a Trump presidency would create negative effects on women and the LGBT community. Instead, Jenner argued that Trump stands “very much for women” in addition to remaining open on some LGBT issues.

Jenner, a staunch Republican, gave some idea of what frames her political views in an interview with Bill Simmons in August. “I believe in the simple things,” Jenner explained. “I believe in our Constitution. I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to, really, as close as you can to what it was.… I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican Party to try to help these people understand, [to help] the Republican Party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

The E! Channel canceled Jenner’s show I Am Cait in August, the same month in which she told Bill Simmons about her love of the Constitution and the Republican Party. Surely nothing more than a coincidence there.

After supporting Trump and attending his inauguration, Jenner’s chances of scoring another Hollywood-based show rank only slightly higher than her chances of landing on another Wheaties box.

