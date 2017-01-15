ESPN Will Memorialize Obama on Martin Luther King Day with Formal Tribute

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Just in case you had forgotten how obscenely biased and liberal ESPN is, well, they’ve reminded us yet again.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the sports network that had vowed to become less overtly-liberal will feature a tribute to the “sports fandom,” of President Barack Obama. According to a press release, the program will feature, “segments saluting the “First Fan” only a few days before he leaves the presidency, ending his historic eight years as the first African-American to hold the office. Michael Eaves will anchor the program.”

The segments showcased during this blessed event will include, “The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will visit the White House on MLK Day, with the ceremony airing live on ESPN’s Outside the Lines at 1 p.m. Highlights of the event and other championship team visits during Obama’s presidency will air during SportsCenter.

“Obama’s love of basketball will be highlighted in a feature that includes his participation with ESPN’s Andy Katz in selecting brackets for the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments during his presidency.

“ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, co-host of Pardon the Interruption, discusses the significance and legacy of Obama’s presidency.”

A large part of that legacy must include the fact that Obama’s presidency witnessed an unprecedented rise in sports media activism, which just happened to coincide with the cratering of ESPN’s subscriber base. In fact, just since 2013 ESPN has lost ten million subscribers, meaning that in just the last three years ESPN has lost the combined populations of New York City and San Antonio, Texas.

Yet, despite acknowledgment by none other than the ESPN ombudsman that the network’s overt political bias had alienated many viewers, ESPN insists on memorializing Obama, instead of King, in order to serve their liberal cause. This is clearly the cause they truly believe in, more than sports, more than even ratings.

