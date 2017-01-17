Bill O’Reilly Set to Interview Donald Trump During Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News has announced that network ratings king Bill O’Reilly will air a segment of his interview with Donald J. Trump during the Fox Super Bowl pregame show on Monday, February 6.

The segment will air at approximately 4:00 PM during the pregame show, Fox News reports, and is part of an extensive sit-down interview focused on a variety of topics that will be recorded in the White House. It will mark O’Reilly’s first interview with our new president and will also be one of the first major interviews after Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bill O’Reilly has interviewed presidents before, including both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The Fox host has also interviewed nearly every major presidential candidate since the year 2000.

“The O’Reilly Factor,” currently averages 3.5 million viewers and has ranked number one in its time slot for 193 consecutive months, dominating every show in cable news for more than 15 years, according to Nielsen Media Research, and routinely ranks within the top 10 most watched programs on cable in primetime. O’Reilly is also the author of several New York Time bestsellers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.