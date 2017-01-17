Skip to content

Pro Football Hall of Fame Releases Rare Lombardi Super Bowl I Press Conference Audio

The first AFL-NFL World Championship Game in professional American football, known retroactively as Super Bowl I and referred to in some contemporaneous reports, including the game's radio broadcast, as the Super Bowl,[7] was played on January 15, 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The National Football League (NFL) champion Green Bay Packers defeated the American Football League (AFL) champion Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 35–10.
Wiki Commons

by Dylan Gwinn17 Jan 20170

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has done something truly great, and exclusively released rare audio from Vince Lombardi’s Super Bowl I press conference.

The incredible historical sound can be heard here:

For historical perspective, the Packers crushed the Chiefs 35-10. The Packers and the Chiefs could have met again in the Super Bowl this year, had the Steelers not ruined that by beating the Chiefs over the weekend.

How amazing to listen to NFL teams playing each other as, “interleague play.” Not exactly a term anyone nowadays normally attaches to the NFL. And how about that whopping $15,000 for the winner of the Super Bowl? Why, those Packers could go out and buy three 1967 Pontiac GTOs with all that coin!

Kind of puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?

