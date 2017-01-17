Pro Football Hall of Fame Releases Rare Lombardi Super Bowl I Press Conference Audio

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has done something truly great, and exclusively released rare audio from Vince Lombardi’s Super Bowl I press conference.

The incredible historical sound can be heard here:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

For historical perspective, the Packers crushed the Chiefs 35-10. The Packers and the Chiefs could have met again in the Super Bowl this year, had the Steelers not ruined that by beating the Chiefs over the weekend.

How amazing to listen to NFL teams playing each other as, “interleague play.” Not exactly a term anyone nowadays normally attaches to the NFL. And how about that whopping $15,000 for the winner of the Super Bowl? Why, those Packers could go out and buy three 1967 Pontiac GTOs with all that coin!

Kind of puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn