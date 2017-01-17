Texans, Cowboys Losses Lead to Texas-Sized Drop in Super Bowl Ticket Prices

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The NFL definitely had a rooting interest in the outcome of last weekend’s playoffs. With two Texas teams in the postseason and the Super Bowl set to kick off in Houston on February 5th, the NFL found themselves in the fortunate position of having the ability to charge confiscatory ticket prices to locals at the Super Bowl.

Well, that’s over now.

Both Texas teams watched their seasons come to an end last weekend, and now the NFL finds themselves in the unfortunate position of having ticket prices slashed.

According to numbers obtained by USA Today Sports via SeatGeek, “The cheapest seats, known as the get-in price, could be had Monday morning for about $3,700, approximately $1,000 less than the get-in price when the weekend began. The average listing price on SeatGeek sits at $4,603, down from $6,109 on Friday.”

For those keeping score at home, that amounts to roughly a 25% loss in prices.

In an email to USA Today Sports, SeatGeek Spokesman Chris Leyden explains where the ticket prices are headed, “Coming into this round of the playoffs, we had seen ticket prices holding a bit higher than we had ever previously seen with the possibility of two relatively local teams playing in the game. With both now eliminated, I would expect prices to drop down below where they were last year, which was the most in-demand Super Bowl we had seen.”

Not to worry though, three of the four remaining teams in the playoffs have massive national followings, which will likely lead to a resurgence in ticket prices right before the big game. The NFL will now root strongly for a matchup of any combination among the Patriots, Packers, and Steelers, and probably root very hard against Atlanta.

