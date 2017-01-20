Jets Owner Woody Johnson Tabbed as Ambassador to U.K.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will soon add a new job description to the resume. The title? Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

President-elect Donald Trump made the announcement on the eve of his inauguration. According to Reuters, “President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was “going to St. James,” indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“Trump referred to Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as ‘ambassador’ during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honoring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th U.S. president.”

Johnson had been mentioned as a “leading candidate” for the position over a month ago. The appointment also marks the second time in the last two administrations where an NFL owner has found himself on the way to Europe as a U.S. ambassador.

President Obama appointed Steelers owner Dan Rooney ambassador to Ireland in 2009.

