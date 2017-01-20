New York Post NFL Writer Sends, Then Deletes, Tweet Comparing Trump Inauguration to Pearl Harbor, 9/11

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UPDATE: Shortly after posting the tweet, Hubbuch took it down and offered this apology:

The left made fools of themselves on Inauguration Day, most notably through wanton acts of violence against trash cans and Starbucks windows in downtown D.C. Though, the foolery did not stop in the streets of Washington.

Bart Hubbuch, NFL writer and columnist for the New York Post, took to Twitter and delivered this gem:

Comparing events in which thousands of Americans died, to something he disagrees with, shows Hubbuch to be, well, absurd. The fact that he did this as someone who lives and works in New York, faced with daily reminders of 9/11 and the tragedies that occurred on that day, makes this atrocious, and, if we lived in a world where leftist journos were held to any kind of standard, a fireable offense.

That’s if, we lived in that kind of world…

