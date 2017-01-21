Indianapolis Colts punter trashes GM Ryan Grigson after firing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jan. 21 (UPI) — All-Pro punter Pat McAfee didn’t mince words when he heard about general manager Ryan Grigson losing his job.

Minutes after the news, McAfee tweeted “Thank God.”

He also tweeted: “Unwarranted Arrogance” just ran into a brick wall called karma.”

The eight-year veteran has plenty of experience within the organization, spending every season with the team since 2009. He could see his third coach during that tenure if Chuck Pagano is also dismissed. Since 2009, the Colts have also had three different general managers, including: Bill Polian, Chris Polian, and Grigson.

McAfee, 29, responded to Grigson apologists on Twitter, saying: “All Pro punter” please and thank you…also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years.”

The Colts punter wasn’t alone in his thoughts, former Colts Jerrell Freeman and Jerraud Powers also tweeted about the dismissal.

McAfee will undergo offseason knee surgery and will skip the Pro Bowl. He played through the injury for most of the season. He signed a five-year, $14 million deal in 2014.