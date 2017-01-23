ESPN Will Pitch NCAA Bracket Show Featuring President Trump Making His Picks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Baracketology,” became an annual thing at ESPN over the last eight years. Featuring then Commander in Chief Barack Obama, a white board, a sharpie, and Andy Katz as Obama made his NCAA Championship picks during March Madness.

According to reports, if ESPN has their way, this March the sports network may feature “Trumpetology.” Okay, they may not call it that. But the point is that ESPN wants to invite President Trump on their network to fill out an NCAA bracket.

According to ESPN Spokesman Josh Krulewitz, “At the appropriate time we will explore the bracket opportunity if he’s interested.”

This all sounds great. The rabidly-liberal, Bristol-based sports giant has much atoning to do for their egregiously high level of leftist activism over the past eight years. And, just over this past weekend.

But, why confine Trump to the bracket opportunity? President Trump was an executive for, and had a major speaking role on, one of the most successful and longest running reality TV shows in history. Why not let him do an episode of SportsCenter? Obama had once pitched doing an episode of SportsCenter. Trump is massively more qualified for that than Obama.

Not to mention that Trump’s primary sports interests appear to include the NFL, boxing, and golf. Given that, why not bring him on for a special Super Bowl preview? Or, for a breakdown of the Masters Tournament in April? Why make him do Obama’s thing?

After all, didn’t America elect President Trump to do the opposite of Barack Obama?

