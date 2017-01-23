Patriots QB Tom Brady Speaks About Friendship with President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

For the first time Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke openly about his friendship with President Donald Trump, but he still doesn’t understand what the media fuss is all about.

Now that the Patriots once again head to the Super Bowl after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship, Brady is again the focus of much attention in the sports media. But one question keeps dogging him. How close is he with Donald Trump?

It’s a question Brady doesn’t quite understand.

“Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don’t understand it,” Brady said in an interview on the Kirk & Callahan Show on WEEI radio in Boston.

Brady explained more about his relationship with our new president.

“I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call,” Brady told the radio hosts. “But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,” Brady added. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences”

Still, Brady thinks the whole discussion is just a distraction.

“I just don’t want to be a distraction for our team. There are too many guys that are working hard in one direction to help us win games to help us get to the point where we are now. You just don’t want to be a distraction. There are too many distractions in life,” the four time Super Bowl winning quarterback concluded.

