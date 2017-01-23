NBA Warriors Steve Kerr Mocks Trump Surrogates Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday Hillary Clinton supporter, left-wing advocate, and head coach for the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr mocked comments made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Alluding to his meager NBA statistics as a player for the Orlando Magic, where he played 47 games and averaged 2.6 points during the 1993-94 season, Sporting News reports that the 2016 NBA coach of the year suggested that Spicer embellished comments about Donald Trump’s inauguration turnout, akin to Kerr claiming that he scored 14,000 points for the Magic and was the “Greatest player in Magic history.”

In last night’s post-game presser after the Warriors 118-98 victory over the Magic, Kerr also mimicked Conway’s Meet the Press “alternate facts” remark on Sunday. Trump’s former campaign manager characterized the Trump administration’s interpretation of the inauguration turnout as different than the establishment media’s rendition, which claimed this year’s showing was paltry compared to prior inaugurations.

The 51-year-old coach who picked 50th overall in the 1988 NBA draft, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Shortly after the New York billionaire won the presidential election in November, Kerr said that “The man who’s going to lead you has routinely used racist, misogynist, insulting words. That’s a tough one.” Moreover, He has praised derogatory comments made by Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy who referred to then President-elect Trump as “openly and brazenly racist and misogynist.”