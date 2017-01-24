Advisor Kellyanne Conway Tells Tom Brady ‘Ignore the Shrapnel’ for Friendship with Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that Donald Trump appreciates New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady’s support and even offered some advice to the four-time Super Bowl Champion.

“President Trump is just so grateful that friends like Tom Brady are loyal and can ignore the shrapnel, the verbal shrapnel,” Trump’s former campaign manager told Fox News. “I assume same with Bob Kraft, the owner of the team, who is a good friend of the President’s, who came to the inauguration, and is just a fabulous man and leader in this country.”

Brady, who will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on February 5th, said in a radio interview, “that everybody makes such a big deal” about his long friendship with the 45th president of the United States. “I don’t understand it,” he admitted Monday on the Kirk & Callahan Show on WEEI radio in Boston.

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,” the 39-year-old superstar explained. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

Conway, who came under fire from the establishment media on Sunday for uttering the phrase “alternative facts” to explain the Trump administration’s divergent view on Trump’s inauguration turn out, gave her opinion how Brady should handle any negative press that he may encounter for his friendship with The Donald. “Just ignore the naysayers and critics,” she said. “I mean, we are very accustomed to this.”